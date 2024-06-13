Reliance Retail’s Tira forays into skincare space with Mira Kapoor’s ‘Akind’

Mira Kapoor |

Tira, Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty retail platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of its skincare brand, ‘Akind’. Co-founded by Mira Kapoor, Akind was unveiled at Tira’s flagship store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Akind understands that everyone's skin is unique and deserving of personalized care and seeks to simplify skincare by listening to its needs. Through this targeted approach the brand will empower individuals to achieve their skincare goals. Each formulation in the Akind range serves a distinct purpose in improving one’s skin barrier health, falling under three categories:

● The BUILD range, featuring the Clean Slate Hydrating Cleanser, the On Cloud Nine Lightweight Moisturizer, and the Sleep Tight Firming Serum, focuses on repairing and restoring the skin barrier to its natural state.

● The BALANCE range, consisting of the Fresh Start Oil-Free Balancing Cleanser, the Bounce Back Soothing & Purifying Toner, and the Get Even Everyday Multi-Active Serum, helps maintain the skin barrier’s gentle, equilibrium state, resulting in a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

● The DEFENCE range includes the Bright Idea Radiance Serum, the No Shade Sunscreen Primer SPF 50 PA++++, and the Super Smooth Sun Stick SPF 50 PA+++, designed to protect the skin barrier from external aggressors such as pollution, lifestyle factors, and sun damage.

Commenting on the launch, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “We are excited to introduce Akind, Tira’s first skincare brand in the own brands portfolio. This launch represents a significant milestone in Tira’s journey. As we continue to expand and evolve, we remain committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring that every offering enhances our customer’s beauty experience.”

Commenting on the launch, Mira Kapoor, Co-Founder of Akind, stated, “Not too long ago, I realized that my skincare journey truly began when I started listening to my skin. The Akind range was meticulously formulated with care, trial and error, and extensive research into high-efficacy ingredients that act as targeted solutions for specific problems, and what better way to bring this vision to life than powered by Tira, the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands. With Akind, I want to share the joy of skin type agnostic, barrier-focused, high performance, and price-conscious skincare that helps one meet the best version of their skin, just like I did.”

After the successful launch of Tira Tools, the premium curated beauty accessories under the private label, and Nails Our Way, an exclusive line of vibrant nail colors and kits, Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) continues to expand its innovative offerings. The addition of its first skincare brand, Akind underscores Tira’s commitment to providing customers with high-quality, diverse, and trend-setting products across beauty and personal care categories.