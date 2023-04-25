Reliance Retail’s Azorte launches “Threads for Good—from waste to deserving waist” on World Earth Day

On the occasion of Earth Day, Azorte, Reliance Retail’s premium large format fashion and lifestyle store, today announced an exclusive initiative, “Threads for Good—from waste to deserving waist” to maximize the power of clothing and ensure clothes are delivered to those who need them the most, with an attempt to reduce pollution.

Through this initiative, Azorte will be collecting clothing donations from customers and donate them to the underprivileged through Thuli, a not-for-profit organisation that collects used clothes and accessories to make them new again before inviting the underprivileged to come and shop for them, for free.

Commenting on the initiative, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Reliance Retail, Fashion and Lifestyle, said, “We are immensely proud to partner with Thuli to address the needs of deprived communities. I am very pleased with what Thuli has accomplished so far and that we are able to contribute to the underprivileged members of our society through this enterprise.”

While Azorte customers will be rewarded with a 10% discount voucher for their contribution to sustainability, Azorte will collect and send these to Thuli, which will segregate them into several categories based on parameters such as quality, type and size.

The best quality clothes will be laundered and kept in the Thuli store in Chennai where the underprivileged members of society can come and shop for them for free, while the rest will reach the palliative care for making diapers, sanitary napkin, rugs and mats. In addition, a part of them will be sent to underprivileged homes for everyday use.

Thuli trustee, Dr. Ajith Kumar Ravindran said, “Thuli is thankful to AZORTE for launching this initiative. We foresee that this programme will be a big help to the society at large and also educate the customers of the little steps they can take to make their world a better place allowing people to leave less carbon footprint.”

Azorte, taking further steps to supporting sustainability, has launched a green label called Pro Earth. Pro Earth line is intended to make the environment eco-friendly with sustainability, simple and responsible fashion. GOTS certified, eco-friendly and recycled fabrics are used along with organic and naturally derived low impact dyes and pigments. Even the packaging and tags are made from sustainable recycled materials.

AZORTE, which houses an eclectic portfolio of western and Indian wear, footwear, fashion accessories, beauty and more, launched its first store in Bengaluru in September 2022. With several tech-enabled innovations including smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks, it currently operates five stores across Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR.