Reliance launches brand Puric InstaSafe to provide best-in-class hygiene solutions to consumers

Reliance’s consumer brands division has announced the launch of Puric InstaSafe, an exclusive Personal Hygiene and Home Care brand. Puric InstaSafe is presents a wide range of personal hygiene and home disinfectant products designed to address the heightened needs for hygiene and safety among consumers. Infused and enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients like Camphor, Neem and Turmeric, Puric InstaSafe products deliver a new way to experience safety through sensorials and fragrance. Its unique ‘Instant Action’ formula instantly starts acting against germs and viruses to provide safe cleaning and complete protection.

Puric InstaSafe products are available at all Reliance Retail grocery stores across the country. Consumers can also order the products on JioMart, Netmeds or buy at the nearest kirana outlet. Special introductory offers are also available on the products.