Reliance Jewels launches “Rannkaar” Collection this Akshaya Tritiya

Reliance Jewels, one of India’s leading jewellery brands is known for its many collections inspired by the art and culture, traditions and beliefs that personify India’s rich and diverse heritage. From Utkala inspired by Odisha to Kaasyam inspired by Banaras, Reliance Jewels continues to bring forth the rich and diverse heritage of India through its jewellery designs.

Reliance Jewels has launched an exquisite collection of fine jewellery, “Rannkaar” https://youtu.be/rLIbZm-ey8g to mark the auspicious festivity of Akshaya Tritiya. The collection is inspired by the Rann of Kutch and its diverse heritage. Kutch is home to the enchanting White Rann and a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours. Customers get to choose from a variety of intricately designed and artistically crafted jewellery pieces inspired by the vibrant and beautiful art forms of Kutch like Ajrakh- an age old block printing technique, Rogan – a beautiful painting form using rich natural colours, Lippan - Stunning craftsmanship where mirrors are carved on walls, the vibrant Kutch Embroidery, Bhandhani- A popular tie-and-dye technique that are loved by many and lastly the beautiful Wood-work from Kutch.

To celebrate and honour the rich cultural legacy of India and to make the festivity of Akshaya Tritiya even more special for their customers, Reliance Jewels has launched this spectacular collection that embraces the craftsmanship of Kutch in the form of beautiful necklace sets, pendant sets, earrings, rings and bangles crafted in Gold and Diamond.

The collection offers an extensive choice to patrons choose from the magnificent and luxurious opulent choker sets to long, intricate, and elegant necklace sets along with beautiful designs of bangles and rings in 22kt Gold that brings out the beauty of Kutch alive. The use of elegant pearls that represent Rann and the enameling work in blue and red bring out the Ajrakh and Bandhani inspirations. The intricacies of the Kutch wood work is gorgeously showcased in the carvings of gold chokers. There is a wide range to suit various occasions and budgets. The design in the Gold collection includes exquisite filigree work and temple-style jewellery with Meenakari and kundan accents.

The diamond designs from the Rannkaar collection are as unique as the vibrancy of Kutch. The lustrous diamond necklace sets, pendant sets and rings embodies the spirit and craftsmanship of Kutch in many different ways. The exquisite necklace sets showcases the intricacies of Ajrakh and Bandhani crafts with beautiful enameling in blue & red that stands out with the stunning diamonds. The diamond setting in the Rannkaar collection are also unique representing the art forms in an elegant form. The beautiful Kutch embroidery inspires many designs in the diamond range creating modern & contemporary looks that are perfect for the festive, bridal, and contemporary looks.

Commenting on the newest collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “India has a very vast and precious heritage which is an integral part of our country’s roots. We hold pride in exploring this inheritance and bringing the finest jewellery designs from deep roots of our culture & art forms. For the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered to bring luck and success in each one’s lives, we are pleased to offer “Rannkaar”, our exquisitely created ornate collection inspired by the Rann of Kutch continuing our design legacy. Each gold and diamond necklace, earrings, rings, and bangles in this collection are unique and represent the different art, tradition, and heritage of Kutch.”

In addition to the new jewellery pieces, patrons can also avail of up to 25% off on making charges of gold Jewellery and diamond Jewellery value. Offer valid for Limited period only.The stunning collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels Flagship showrooms across the country and a select range will be available on the Reliance Jewels website. You can view the collection and TRY them on here https://bit.ly/RJAT_PR

About Reliance Jewels:

Reliance Jewels is a part of Reliance Retail Ltd, which is India’s leading retailer. The brand offers a spectacular and wide range of Gold, Diamond & Silver Jewellery Collections. With a focus on design and craftsmanship, the brand aim’s at offering our customers exclusive and unique designer collections inspired by art, craft and the rich Indian Heritage. Reliance Jewels believes in celebrating every special moment of its customer’s life.

Reliance Jewels own and operates 250+ Flagship showrooms & Shop-in Shops across 125+ cities and is growing exponentially. The brand always ensures customer delight by providing them with exemplary services and a unified Jewellery shopping experience. At Reliance Jewels, gold and diamonds are available at the most competitive rates. Zero-wastage and competitive making charges ensure 100% satisfaction for customers. Reliance Jewels assures 100 percent purity, transparent pricing and guaranteed quality in every piece. The brand only deals in 100 percent BIS Hallmarked Gold and every diamond used is certified by independent certification laboratories. All Reliance Jewels showrooms have QC Tech Rooms for repairs, Karat Meters for customers to assess the purity of gold free of cost. Apart from this the brand also offers loyalty points on every purchase.

With a spectacular variety of designs in each collection, Reliance Jewels have an ornament for every personality and every occasion.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:50 PM IST