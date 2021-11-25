Reliance Jewels launches Classic Bridal Jewellery Line this Wedding Season

Reliance Jewels, India’s most trusted jewellery brand launches a classic line of designs to lift up the bridal look with handcrafted, heritage gold and diamond jewellery. With the launch of the new jewellery line, Reliance Jewels wishes the brides-to-be good luck and happiness for the next phase of their life. The curated jewellery line is perfect not just for the wedding ceremony but for various other occasions like Engagement, Sangeet, Mehendi, Reception and many others.

The collection features unique handcrafted neckwear in gold and diamond including layered style jewellery, beautiful chokers, long chains and harams with intricate work and classic bridal pieces in yellow gold and antique designs. It also includes exquisite heritage, temple style jewellery and a special gold Jewellery range with Gulabi Minakari work that beautifully translates Indian culture through the essence of old world charm and new age style designs. The extensive range in Diamonds include classic chokers, elegant necklace sets in yellow, white & rose gold finishes and various settings that encapsulates every bride’s desire of jewellery being timeless and versatile. The elaborate collection is designed to make a statement for them on their big day.

This wedding collection includes designs that embrace the culture & traditions across India. With a combination of both traditional and contemporary styles and with a wide range of weight options there is something for every bride and family. Besides introducing a new collection of wedding jewellery, Reliance Jewels also announced a special wedding offer till 23rd December which includes upto 20 % off on gold jewellery making charges and diamond jewellery value.

Commenting on the collection Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “Through this collection we want to wish each and every bride a happy and prosperous wedding life. With a blend of traditional and contemporary designs inspired by the rich heritage and art forms of India, we at Reliance Jewels have ensured that each jewellery piece of the collection is handcrafted with care and reflects love, heritage and tradition that will definitely add to happiness of every bride on her big day.”

The stunning collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels Flagship showrooms across the country and a limited range will be available on the Reliance Jewels website www.reliancejewels.com

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:42 PM IST