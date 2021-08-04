Reliance Foundation to provide 3 lakh free Covid vaccines in Mumbai

In a major outreach scheme to protect vulnerable communities, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropy arm of India's most valuable company, will partner with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to communities across 50 locations in the city.

The free vaccination drive, through Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, aims to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamathipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup, the Foundation said in a statement.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital is deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit to conduct the vaccination drive across the selected locations of Mumbai, while MCGM and BEST will provide infrastructure and logistics support for the drive.

This builds on Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's regular health outreach initiatives in Mumbai, which address primary and preventive healthcare needs of vulnerable populations through mobile medical vans and static medical units.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, “Reliance Foundation has stood by the nation at every step of this relentless fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again."