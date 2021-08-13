Reliance Foundation provides 2.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses free to the Kerala government

In a boost to the vaccination initiatives of the Government of Kerala, Reliance Foundation has provided 2.5 lakh free COVID-19 vaccine doses for the state. The commitment was formally handed over to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, by a delegation from Reliance. Expressing his heartfelt thanks, Vijayan said, Reliance Foundation’s gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the state’s vaccination drive.

Reinforcing the commitment of Reliance Foundation to community welfare, Smt Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said: “Through every step of India's fight against COVID-19, we have stood with the nation. Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge, and emerge as a stronger nation.”

The vaccines arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Ernakulam District Collector, Jaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the Kerala Government. The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. Till date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The extension of this mission to the people of Kerala and across the country reinforces the commitment and the promise of ‘We Care’ that Reliance Foundation made, to stand with the nation and serve the most-at-need.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:56 PM IST