Reliance Digital announces Digital India sale

Reliance Digital is all set to launch India’s Biggest Electronics Sale – the Digital India Sale on July 26. The sale will be live at all Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores and also on www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can avail unbeatable deals on the widest range of electronic items and an assured 10% Cashback* on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum transaction of Rs. 10,000/- from July 22 to August 5, 2021. They can save up to Rs. 5,000/- on SBI Credit card transactions. The offer is also available on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Special offers are available across a wide range of categories such as Televisions, Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops and Accessories.