e-Paper Get App

Reliance Brands to introduce luxury brand Balenciaga in India

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 02:05 AM IST
article-image

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) on Thursday said it has entered into a long term franchise agreement with Balenciaga to introduce the luxury brand in the Indian market.

RBL will be Balenciaga's sole partner to launch the brand in the country.

Founded by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the original house of Balenciaga defined modern couture with its many innovations to form and technique, according to a statement.

RBL Managing Director Darshan Mehta said it is the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and used fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality.

RBL is the subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryReliance Brands to introduce luxury brand Balenciaga in India

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 06, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 06, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Sanjay Raut pens letter to thank all opposition party leaders for supporting him against 'witch...

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

In maiden gram panchayat polls after formation of new government, BJP-Shinde camp win more than 100...

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days

Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days