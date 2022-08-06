Reliance Brands to introduce luxury brand Balenciaga in India

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) on Thursday said it has entered into a long term franchise agreement with Balenciaga to introduce the luxury brand in the Indian market.

RBL will be Balenciaga's sole partner to launch the brand in the country.

Founded by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the original house of Balenciaga defined modern couture with its many innovations to form and technique, according to a statement.

RBL Managing Director Darshan Mehta said it is the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and used fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality.

RBL is the subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.