Reliance Brands and Rahul Mishra: A Game Changing Partnership

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) together with Rahul Mishra (RM), will embark on a collaborative journey to create and own a new brand that would encompass Rahul Mishra’s ready to wear business through a 60:40 Joint Venture (either by itself and / or through its affiliates). Joining forces with the designer, the new brand would be synonymous with excellence and creativity world over, presenting an exclusive Ready to Wear Collection at one of the global fashion weeks. The brand will grow both vertically and horizontally to cross pollinate creativity further in the fields of accessories, footwear, home, beauty, and jewellery for a worldwide audience.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:26 AM IST