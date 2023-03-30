Regional Sarex, Kakinada on March 28-29

The Indian Coast Guard Region (East) conducted Regional Search and Rescue exercise from Mar 28 -29, 2023 at Kakinada. The aim of the exercise was to conduct a realtime exercise of maritime distress scenario within regional AoR and highlight the functioning of Search and Rescue organisation for a Mass Rescue Operation (MRO) and activating the state disaster contingency plan. The exercise involved all resource agencies with effective use of available resources towards M-SAR contingency efficiently and effectively for a timely response. The two-day long workshop and exercise enhanced knowledge and understanding, promoted cooperation and coordination amongst member agencies for a Mass Rescue Operation(MRO), wherein, the efforts of a single agency may not be sufficient.

The exercise simulated an Offshore Support vessel (OSV) carrying more than hundreds of passengers reported in distress of major fire onboard off Kakinada. MRSC Kakinada coordinates with all resource agencies to save the lives in distress. The state disaster contingency plan is invoked to support the operations at sea. Various serials conducted during the exercise were External Fire Fighting of the distressed vessel, Abandon ship drill, Rescue by Rescue boat, Jason Cradle, Scramble net, Life raft, life buoy, surveillance by drone, de-induction of casualty rescue by helicopter and Medical management. The ashore preparations included setting up of Incident Command Post, Triage for treatment of casualties and necessary facilities for management of critical casualties.

Sea area off Kakinada was selected as the venue for the exercise considering large scale exploration and production activities in the Krishna Godavari basin which makes the area potential to emergencies necessitating large scale SAR response. The two-day Workshop and Exercise witnessed large scale participation of all stakeholders, resource agencies and District administration towards a coordinated effort to address any eventuality at sea.