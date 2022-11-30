Redevelopment work of Yesvantpur Railway Station starts

It is the vision of Prime Minister to develop railways as not only a means of service but as an asset. In line with the vision of PM, Ministry of Railways has given immense importance to development of railway stations into world class terminals with modern amenities so that even a common railway passenger experiences a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable rail travel.

On Jun 20, 2022, PM had laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Yesvantpur Railway Station. Following due procedure, the tender was floated. The tender is now finalized, as per extant policy and procedure and has been awarded to M/s Girdhari Lal Construction Pvt Ltd on 18.10.2022. The cost of the project is Rs. 380 crores. The site office has been set-up and the first phase of the work has already commenced. (pictures attached). The contract has been done in EPC mode ie Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract which is also known as ‘turnkey’ contract wherein one agency will have the responsibility to design, procure, construct and handover the project.

The redeveloped station will act as a ‘City Centre’ attracting the passengers as well as public. There will be 216 m wide air-concourse, with segregated arrival/departure gates for passengers to avoid congestion. The roof plaza proposed over the platform will include retail spaces, food court, entertainment centers etc. Clearly defined LED based signages will be provided for making way-finding easier for passengers in the station premises.

A new station building will come up towards the metro-station side (West side) which will be four storeyed building. There will be a multi-level car parking near Platform 1 side (G+5 structure). Above Platform No.1, there will be a Departure-cum-Arrival Plaza with direct connectivity to air concourse, just as in an airport. The roofing of the air concourse will have provision for allowing direct natural light. Further, well demarcated drop and pick-up points will be provided to avoid crowding/congestion. It is proposed to have provision of connection with Metro Station at air - concourse level for the convenience of passengers going to/coming from Metro Station. For easy access, an elevated road will come up on East side (city side) connecting directly to air-concourse departure plaza. There will be seamless integration of all modes of public transport at the station for the convenience of the public.

Special emphasis is laid to make the redeveloped station Divyang-friendly by providing ramps, lifts and special toilets. The building will be designed as a ‘green’ building highlighting the commitment of Indian Railways towards energy conservation and environment protection. There will be measures in place for effective disposal of solid waste, discharge of effluents as well a rain water harvesting system to conserve water.

The architecture of the redeveloped station is based on a futuristic, linear design developing Yesvantpur Railway Station into an urban icon of the modern, vibrant city of Bengaluru. The redeveloped station would be able to cater to the daily projected footfall of 1 lakh+ passengers per day, presently the footfall is close to 60,000 approximately.

The project is targeted to be completed by June 2025.