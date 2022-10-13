REC’s subsidiary RECPDCL hands over SPV to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited – A Maharatna CPSE under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over the project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), formed for construction of Transmission Project viz., ‘ER NER Transmission Limited’ to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, Government of India and RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by P.S Hariharan, Addl. CEO - RECPDCL to Sh. L.K. Khajkumar, CGM from M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of T.S.C. Bosh, ED - REC, Sanjay Kumar, Director - RECPDCL, D.Sudharshan, Sr.GM - PGCIL, Deepak Krishnan, Manager – CTUIL and other senior officials of RECPDCL, PGCIL & CTUIL.

The selection of M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The work involves establishment of 2 X 500 MVA ICT (AIS) at Banka S/s along with associated works, upgradation of Namsai S/s and associated works including around 77 Kms of 220 kV double circuit transmission lines. The project for implementation is targeted in 36 months.

With the handing over of the above SPV, RECPDCL successfully handed over 41 transmission projects till now costing around ₹54,642 crore under TBCB route.