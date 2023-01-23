REC’s subsidiary RECPDCL handed over SPV ‘WR SR Power Transmission Limited, to M/s Adani Transmission Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited the NBFC Maharatna Company, CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over the project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), formed for construction of Transmission Project viz., ‘WR SR Power Transmission Limited to M/s Adani Transmission Limited(ATL) on 17th January 2023.

M/s Adani Transmission Limited has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, Government of India and RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, RECPDCL to Sh. Bhupendra Singh, DGM & Lead, Business Development from M/s Adani Transmission Limited in the presence of P.S. Hariharan, CGM, RECPDCL, Vijay Kulkarni, Sr. GM, RECPDCL , Narendra Ojha, ATL, Atul Agrawal, Sr. GM, CTUIL, Deepak Krishnan Manager, CTUIL and other senior officials of RECPDCL, ATL & CTUIL.

The selection of M/s Adani Transmission Limited was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) carried for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The work involves implementation of 765 kV double circuit line from Narendra (New) to Pune GIS substation. The project for implementation is targeted in 18 months.

With the handing over of the above SPV, RECPDCL successfully handed over 43 transmission project till now costing around Rs 57,795 crores.

