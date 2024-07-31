 RECPDCL Hands Over NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRECPDCL Hands Over NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

RECPDCL Hands Over NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power & a leading NBFC, handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) viz, NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited, formed for establishment of new 400 kV switching station at Bokajan in Assam and LILO (loop‐in and loop‐out) of both circuits of Misa – New Mariani 400 kV D/c line at Bokajan in Assam.

M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the scheme through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Dinesh Parikh, General Manager (Commercial), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited in the presence of senior officials of RECPDCL, Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India Limited and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be new Home Secretary?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be new Home Secretary?

Central Railway Sports Persons – part of the Indian Olympic Contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics...

Central Railway Sports Persons – part of the Indian Olympic Contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics...

Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital Felicitates Blood Donors And Organizations For Their Noble...

Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital Felicitates Blood Donors And Organizations For Their Noble...

Successful Surgical Removal of 22 Impacted Supernumerary Teeth @Saveetha Dental College, Chennai

Successful Surgical Removal of 22 Impacted Supernumerary Teeth @Saveetha Dental College, Chennai

WR’s Endeavour To A Safe & Smooth Train Operations

WR’s Endeavour To A Safe & Smooth Train Operations