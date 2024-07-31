RECPDCL Hands Over NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power & a leading NBFC, handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) viz, NERGS-I Power Transmission Limited to M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited, formed for establishment of new 400 kV switching station at Bokajan in Assam and LILO (loop‐in and loop‐out) of both circuits of Misa – New Mariani 400 kV D/c line at Bokajan in Assam.

M/s Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the scheme through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV was handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Dinesh Parikh, General Manager (Commercial), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited in the presence of senior officials of RECPDCL, Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India Limited and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited.