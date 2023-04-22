RECPDCL hands over KPS1 Transmission to M/s Megha Engineering & Infra Ltd

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the NBFC Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over the project specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), formed for construction of Transmission Project viz. ‘KPS1 Transmission Limited to M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd on 20th April, 2023. M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, Government of India, and RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, RECPDCL to Pravin Sharad Dixit, Vice President, M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd in the presence of PS Hariharan, CGM, RECPDCL; Smt. Chandrakala, Company Secretary, MEIL; Deepak Krishnan, Manager, CTUIL and other senior officials of RECPDCL, MEIL & CTUIL. The selection of M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for selection of Transmission Service Provider in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.