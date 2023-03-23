RECPDCL hands over 6 Special Purpose Vehicles to PGCIL

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), the wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited - the NBFC Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over 6 projects’ specific Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), mostly formed for the construction of Transmission Projects in Khavda region through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process on March 21, 2023. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) was the successful bidder for all of the 6 projects of the Ministry of Power, and RECPDCL was the Bid Process Coordinator. The SPVs were handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, RECPDCL to AK Singhal, Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Limited, Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC Limited, Vijay Kumar Singh, Director (Technical), REC Limited, TSC Bosh, Executive Director, REC Limited, and Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

P.S. Hariharan, CGM, RECPDCL, Vijay Kulkarni, Sr. GM, RECPDCL, Vikram Singh Bhal, Executive Director, CTUIL, Atul Agrawal, Sr. GM, CTUIL, Deepak Krishnan Manager, CTUIL and officials from the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Central Transmission Utility of India (CTUIL), State Utilities, various Central & State nominated committee members were also present at the occasion.

On this occasion, Shri Rahul Dwivedi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, RECPDCL, said, “in line with the visionary directions of Shri R. K. Singh, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) and Shri Alok Kumar, Hon’ble Secretary (Power), RECPDCL is putting in all possible efforts to ensure the growth of new renewable power reforms to cater to the electricity capacity of the country. Tariff-based Competitive Bidding for the development of transmission system for evacuation of RE power is one such noble mission and we are here today to celebrate the golden jubilee of successfully completing the bidding of 50 projects being done through the TBCB route.”