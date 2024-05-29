REC wins ‘Sustainability Champion – Editor’s Choice Award’ at the Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has been honored with the ‘Sustainability Champion – Editor’s Choice Award’ at the ‘Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024’. The Award ceremony was organised by Outlook Group, in collaboration with IIT Goa.

Smt. Saraswathi, Senior General Manager, REC’s Mumbai Office, received the award at an event held in Goa.

This award recognizes REC’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and its efforts in driving progress towards a greener future.

The award highlights the corporation’s pledge to sustainability initiatives, leading the path toward a greener future. REC has been a front-runner in catalyzing India's energy transition. Its plans are intricately aligned with the global thrust towards clean energy sources, and the company remains committed to being the leading financier of India’s energy transition. REC is geared to invest significantly in sustainability initiatives, reflected in its current loan portfolio of approximately ₹38,971 crore under renewable energy. With a visionary target of improving the renewables mix to around 30% of projected loan book of about 10 lakh crore by 2030.

The Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards is a prominent platform that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to celebrate and promote excellence in sustainable practices. This year's summit featured insightful discussions, innovative ideas, and recognized the remarkable achievements of organizations dedicated to sustainability.