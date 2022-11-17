REC wins Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Governance 2022

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
REC Limited, the state-owned ‘Maharatna’ NBFC, bagged the prestigious Golden Peacock Award 2022 for Excellence in Corporate Governance on November 10, 2022. The award, conferred by the Institute of Directors, was received by Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), REC Limited and J.S. Amitabh, Executive Director & Company Secretary, REC Limited at the London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability attended by business leaders, corporate governance experts and policymakers. The award was presented by Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. The jury panel was chaired by Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and former Chairman, National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms

