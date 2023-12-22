 REC shines at the prestigious ICC-XIII PSE Excellence Awards 2023
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, has been conferred with three awards, including winner in the CSR & Sustainability and runners-up in Operational Performance Excellence and Corporate Governance categories by the Indian Chamber of Commerce during XIII PSE Excellence Awards.

REC bagged these awards under the Maharatnas and Navaratnas category. The awards were received by Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), Taruna Gupta ED (CSR) and Saurabh Rastogi, CGM (BDM).

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhury said, "REC Limited is honored to receive the recognition from the Indian Chamber of Commerce, validating our commitment to operational excellence, sustainable practices, and robust governance. These awards reaffirm our dedication to driving positive change and creating a lasting impact."

PSE Excellence Awards have been instituted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce to recognize excellence in public sector undertakings. The award has been conferred to the company based on a detailed evaluation by an independent jury through a rigorous and transparent process.

