REC provides ₹ 4.99 crore for construction of operation theater in Ayodhya

REC Limited has committed financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 4.99 crore through its CSR arm REC Foundation to The Leprosy Mission Hospital. As part of the project, ₹ 42 lakh has been sanctioned for “Construction of Operation Theater complex in The Leprosy Mission Community hospital, Faizabad (Ayodhya)” to enhance healthcare for the leprosy and non-leprosy public.

The objective of the project is to provide a well-equipped operation theatre for people in the rural part of Ayodhya along with those affected by leprosy. In the absence of a good operation theatre facility, the locals would have to travel to distant hospitals in the city which also proved to be expensive and inconvenient. Due to the dearth of funds the hospital could not be built earlier but now REC Foundation has provided much needed succor to the people of Ayodhya.

The CSR project was inaugurated by Shobha Singh Chauhan, MLA, Bikapur and Anuj Kumar Jha, IAS, District Magistrate, Ayodhya in the presence of N.K Maurya, Chief Program officer, RECL, Lucknow, Dr. Ajay, Chief Medical Officer, Ayodhya, Dr. R.K Dev, District Medical Officer, Ayodhya, Dr. Timothy Maximus, Superintendent, The Leprosy Mission Hospital, Barabanki, Dr. Ruby Marshalla and Mr. Naushad Ansari, Program Manager, CUFA project, The Leprosy Mission.