REC, PFC & IREDA organize Foreign Currency Fund Raising Meet for Energy Transition in India

REC, PFC and IREDA - the premier financing CPSEs, jointly organized “Foreign Currency Fund Raising Meet for Energy Transition in India” on 23rd December 2022 with the participation of senior officials from KfW, JICA, NDB, World Bank, ADB, EIB to accelerate the renewable and upcoming energy funding requirements of the country.

