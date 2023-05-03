REC organises ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

REC Limited organized ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 28th April 2023. The event was organised by REC’s Regional Office, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Local Self Government Department (LSGD). The event was held at Sreekrishna Seva Sangam auditorium, Ennakkadu village in Chengannur Block, Alappuzha district and large number of people from the village attended the event including Pushpalatha Madhu, Panchayat President; Muhammad Sayed, Executive Engineer, KSEB; Renjit Lal P, Chief Manager, REC RO and other dignitaries.

In Kerala, the event marked the 5th year of completion of the DDUGJY program of Govt. of India. Ennakkadu village is a beneficiary of DDUGJY scheme where connections were released, along with development of other electrical infrastructure.

Renjit Lal P, Chief Manager – RO, Thiruvananthapuram, highlighted the significance of ‘Bijli Utsav’ and elaborated on the activities of DDUGJY in the village. He elaborated the support extended by the Government of India and other central agencies to the village, which was affected by the 2018 flood.

A large LED wall screen was erected on the back of the dais for showing the short videos on DDUGJY, SAUBHAGYA and other themes on the occasion.

Many of the beneficiaries of the village came forward and expressed their satisfaction over the successful implementation of the scheme and how their life improved with the development of electrical infrastructure of the village.