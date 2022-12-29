REC organises 'Bijli Utsav' in Assam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India organized ‘Bijli Utsav’ in Anandapur Gaon of Baksa district and adjoining villages in Assam. Numerous dignitaries such as Katiram Boro, Speaker – Bodoland Territorial Council, Dr. Ashraful Amin – Addl. Deputy Commissioner - Baksa, Khagendranath Sarania, Principal - Anandapur Primary School, Nagen Chandra Das, Retd. Principal - Nehru Anchalik High School, Manasjyoti Pathak, AGM (RE) Baksa – Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. (APDCL) and officials from REC Regional Office in Guwahati had graced the occasion.

The event witnessed speaker sessions by dignitaries and esteemed guests highlighting the consumer rights of electricity, benefits of electricity and the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and how the quality of life improves with access to power. Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited on stage to share their experience and views on how electricity has transformed their lives.

To engage with the villagers and children, various competitions and cultural programs were also held. Nukkad Natak was also performed to impart knowledge on subjects such as consumer rights of electricity, energy conservation and the benefits of electricity. The event concluded with distribution of LED bulbs and geometry boxes as prizes to the winners of the competitions.