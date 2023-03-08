e-Paper Get App
REC organises an outbound trip to Goa for women employees as part of the International Women's Day celebration

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, REC has organized an “Outbound Training Programme” for its female employees in Goa wherein they participated in various team-building activities, fun games, and interactive sessions.

REC Limited, a Maharatna under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, is an equal-opportunity employer committed to creating a safe and conducive workspace for all its employees. REC always encourages gender equality and inclusivity in the organization.

