REC organises an outbound trip to Goa for women employees as part of the International Women's Day celebration

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, REC has organized an “Outbound Training Programme” for its female employees in Goa wherein they participated in various team-building activities, fun games, and interactive sessions.

REC Limited, a Maharatna under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, is an equal-opportunity employer committed to creating a safe and conducive workspace for all its employees. REC always encourages gender equality and inclusivity in the organization.