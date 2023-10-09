REC Limited conferred with the 'Best Central PSU' Award

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, has been conferred with the ‘Best Central PSU’ in the Financial Services category at the Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2023. The award was received by Executive Director, Shri T S C Bosh on behalf of REC Limited. REC continues to strive towards business excellence while adding another feather in its cap.

REC Limited is one of the largest NBFC in the country with lending operations across the power sector value chain and a renewed thrust towards Non-Power Infrastructure and logistics space. In Q1 FY24 the Loan Book of the company stood at INR 4.54 Lakh Crore and the Net Worth rose to INR 60,886 Crore. The company aims to increase its exposure in the Renewable Energy space by 10 folds by 2030.

The Company has diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure and Logistics sector recently and has already crossed the milestone of INR 1 Lakh Crore in terms of Loan Sanctions. REC understands the importance of the infrastructure sector in building a developed nation by the end of Amrit Kaal and is steadfast in its commitment to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India.

