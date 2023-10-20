REC Honored with the Prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management

REC Limited has been recognized for its exceptional performance in risk management with the esteemed Golden Peacock Award. The award was presented by the Institute of Directors (IOD).

V. K. Singh, Director (Projects) and Daljeet Singh Khatri, Executive Director (Finance) received the award on behalf of REC in a glittering ceremony held in London on 17th October 2023.

The Golden Peacock Awards, established by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, has emerged as an internationally acclaimed standard for Corporate Excellence. This recognition underscores REC's commitment to excellence, innovation, and best practices in risk management of its operations in power sector.

REC Limited was selected by the jury panel headed by Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, the former Chief Justice of India. The Golden Peacock Award in Risk Management highlights REC's continued commitment to implementing effective risk assessment strategies, thereby contributing to the organization's sustainable growth and resilience in a competitive business landscape.

