REC Gift of Life – Cardiac Ward Inaugurated at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital

In a significant step to help children born with congenital heart diseases from economically weaker sections of society, REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, inaugurated the “REC Gift of Life–Cardiac Ward” at the state-of-the-art Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in New Raipur.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman and Managing Director, REC Ltd inaugurated the “REC Gift of Life- Cardiac Ward” in presence of distinguished guests, hospital management, doctors, medical staff, patients and their family members, and senior officials from REC Ltd.

The cardiac ward, dedicated to life-saving paediatric cardiac care surgeries, has been supported under REC's CSR initiatives over the past six months. These initiatives have successfully aided 1,000 children born with congenital heart diseases from economically weaker sections of society, showcasing REC's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility.

The REC Gift of Life Cardiac Ward facility is equipped with robust medical technology and supported by a dedicated team of highly skilled healthcare professionals. The facility will provide life-saving cardiac care to patients from all sections of society.

In a ceremony, Dewangan awarded "Gift of Life" certificates to children who underwent successful surgeries to correct congenital heart diseases. During his interaction with patients and their families, Dewangan expressed his deep appreciation for the dedicated team of specialist doctors and medical staff on the completion of 1,000 paediatric cardiac surgeries.

Applauding the partnership with Sathya Sai Educational and Health Trust, Dewangan said, “This project is a testament to REC’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible, quality healthcare to those in need, leading to lifelong positive outcomes on the health and quality of life for the children, enabling them to lead normal activities and pursue their dreams. The launch of the 'REC Gift of Life- Cardiac Ward' is a proud moment for all of us at REC.”

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital is renowned for its compassionate healthcare and innovative medical practices. The addition of the REC Gift of Life - Cardiac Ward further enhances the hospital's capabilities in delivering specialized care for paediatric cardiac patients. The partnership between REC Ltd. and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital underscores a shared vision of making advanced medical treatments accessible to all, regardless of their economic background.