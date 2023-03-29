REC felicitated with Green Ribbon Champions Award

REC Ltd has been felicitated by Network18 with the ‘Green Ribbon Champions’ award as a testament to its commitment to Environmental Sustainability. Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh presented the award to Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Limited, during an event organised in New Delhi on March 25, 2023. The award was conferred to prominent Indian enterprises, which contributed significantly to the cause of creating a green planet.

REC Ltd has been recognised for its remarkable contributions to developing a sustainable future for the country. It has been at the forefront of driving sustainability projects all over India. To reduce carbon footprints, encourage green energy production, and ensure a sustainable and reliable power supply. REC has aided various projects such as the installation of a 1 MWp Solar Photo Voltaic System on the rooftop of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) campus, the installation of 245 KW off-grid solar power plant and solar-based LED lights at 13 campus buildings of Odisha’s Sambalpur University, installation of 500 Solar Street Lighting systems of 12 Watts with Remote Monitoring System (RMS) in Himachal Pradesh and 1650 LED based Solar Street Lights in Maharashtra, etc. REC is emerging as one of the largest lenders of Renewable Energy projects and financing e-mobility infrastructure, manufacturing of solar cells and modules, hybrid renewables, pollution control equipment projects, etc.

As a leader in the power sector, REC has been harnessing green energy and is determined to reduce its carbon footprint. To ensure a greener and cleaner tomorrow, 100% of the energy needs of its Corporate Office are being met by the Solar Rooftop Pergola that results in a yearly carbon reduction of 1186 MTs, equivalent to 19,617 tree seedlings grown for ten years. REC’s office building is run by an integrated 100% wastewater management system through rainwater harvesting, allowing 10 million liters of rainwater to be collected annually.

REC has also undertaken activities on generating awareness on Swachhta, like the installation of dustbins in public places, weeding out of old records, digitization of documents, and organizing competitions on cleanliness, under the Swachhta Action Plan in all regional offices across the country. REC is committed to integrating sustainability in all aspects of its operations.