REC conferred with Golden Award by GeM in ‘highest value single bid procurements in FY22-23'

REC Limited was conferred with Golden Award by GeM (Government e-Marketplace) for ‘Highest Single Bid Procurements in FY22-23' category in ‘Kreta- Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaaroh' held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi on June 26, 2023.

The Golden award was presented by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles to Sh. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd.

In FY2022-23, REC Ltd has displayed exemplary commitment towards enhancing credibility of public procurement procedures by consistently relying on GeM to conduct business in national public procurement market.

“This is indeed an acknowledgment of better governance getting developed at REC. Procurement from GeM is being invariably encouraged at REC as we are into inclusive and transparent growth trajectory. I congratulate team REC and RECPDCL for this great recognition and one more sign of vibrancy,” said Dewangan.