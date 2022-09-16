REC commits Rs 100 crore under its CSR initiative for sports development in India

REC Limited, under its CSR initiative has committed a sum of Rs 100 crore for the development of sports in India. The funds will assist sports persons to excel in their respective field by providing opportunities to train under coaches of international repute with technical, scientific and psychological support and also in getting exposure to international competitions.

The MoU in this regard was signed between REC and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF). Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India Shri Anurag Thakur and Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD – REC Limited signed the MoU. The initiative aims to promote Boxing, Women Hockey and Athletics and any other sport as mutually agreed upon by both parties.