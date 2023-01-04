REC collaborates with ALIMCO for distribution of aids & assistive devices to persons with special abilities

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power has committed financial assistance of about ₹10 crore as a part of its CSR initiative. Under the initiative, REC is lending support to ALIMCO for ‘Distribution of aids & assistive devices to persons with special abilities’ by organizing 25 camps in various Districts/States across the country over a period of two years.

As a part of the project, two camps for distribution of aids and appliances to persons with special abilities were organized in Raipur. The first camp was organized in Mana Camp in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman & Managing Director - REC, Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance) – REC, Dr. Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure, IAS, Collector & DM - Raipur and other officials of REC Limited, ALIMCO and the district administration. A second camp was organized in Aadarsh Nagar on the same day.