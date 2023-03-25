REC CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan bags “The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia” Award

In recognition of his stellar leadership in scaling up the operational business matters in the power sector value chain, path-breaking energy transition initiatives, remarkable achievement and contribution to the overall well-being of the economy, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd, has been conferred with “The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia” award on March 21 at the 7th edition of the Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2022-23, hosted by CTB-Taj Lands End, Mumbai. On behalf of Dewangan, Saraswathi, Chief Program Manager, REC Limited, received the award in a glittering ceremony organised by the Economic Times, attended by key officials and dignitaries from various industries and policy-making bodies. Under the discerning leadership of Dewangan, REC has been conferred with the Maharatna status and also diversified into the non-power infrastructure and logistics sector and is poised to play a key role in the power sector's transformational journey in the country.

