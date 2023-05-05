REC CMD flags off first fleet of Electric vehicles; targets 100% EVs by 2024-25

In a transition to EV mobility, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), REC Limited flagged off first fleet of Electric Vehicles (EV) on Thursday at REC World Headquarters, Gurgaon.

In a path towards green future, REC Ltd has set a target of replacement of all conventional staff vehicles by electric vehicles by 2024-25.

REC CMD also inaugurated a fast charging station which is powered by rooftop 1 MW (approx.) solar plant and therefore, EV fleet will run on green power contributing to zero pollution.

The inauguration of REC Control Room was also done by Shri Dewangan, which is a single point service provider for all the requirements of REC employees. It shall act as a coordination point among different departments for the employees of the corporation minimizing employees’ efforts and at the same time maximizing outputs. The seamless services would be rendered in this one-stop solution point in paperless form to manage transportation, health, general maintenance, administration along with other issues.

On this occasion, Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance); Shri V. K. Singh, Director (Technical) and Shri T. S. C. Bosh, Executive Director (HR/Administration) and other senior officers of the corporation were also present.