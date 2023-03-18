REC bags prestigious 'ICC 12th PSE Excellence Award'

REC has won the prestigious 'ICC 12th PSE Excellence Award' under the category “Operational Performance Excellence”. The award was received at a function organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in Delhi by Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), in the presence of Saurabh Rastogi, HoD – REC. REC is a Maharatna NBFC under the Ministry of Power and finances power infrastructure assets in the country including renewable and clean energy technologies. Notably, REC has also been awarded in the previous editions. The PSE Excellence Awards is an initiative by the Indian Chamber of Commerce to acknowledge the game changers who have contributed immensely to shaping the Indian economy. The award applications were judged by an independent and distinguished jury based on quantifiable parameters applied to detailed analysis.

