REC bags 'Best Public Sector IT Project' award

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
In a ceremony held in Bengaluru, REC Limited – A Maharatna CPSE under the aegis of Ministry of Power bagged the 'Best Public Sector IT Project ' award at the Technology Excellence Awards 2022. RP Vaishnaw, Executive Director - REC, Pankaj Gupta, CGM – REC, Somya Kant, Sr. CPM Bengaluru - REC and Ms. Navita Dubal, GM - REC received the award on behalf of the Company.

REC was adjudged the winner for successfully implementing two major projects. The first one being implementation of an e-office system in the Company for seamless flow of data/files from various offices of the organization. Secondly, REC has also established a Cybersecurity operation center in order to mitigate the risks of data theft and cybersecurity attacks.

The award is another testament to the operational and business excellence that REC consistently achieves.

