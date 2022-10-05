REC bags ‘Best PSU’ and ‘Best Navratna’ awards

REC Limited has been recognized as the 'Best PSU' in the Financial Services category and also as the 'Best Navratna' by Dun & Bradstreet for FY21-22. The ceremony took place in New Delhi. Executive Directors of REC, TSC Bosh and Sanjay Kulshrestha received the awards on behalf of the Company.

The award is another testament to the consistent operational and business excellence that REC has achieved. Notably, REC has recently been conferred the status of ‘Maharatna’ – the highest recognition for a CPSE.