RDC Concrete's project PEUSC transforms school for underprivileged students to enhance learning experience

RDC Concrete, India's largest and leading independent ready-mix concrete manufacturer, announces its latest initiative, Project PEUSC (Promoting Education for Underprivileged School Children). Under this project RDC Concrete recently undertook the renovation of Ganesh Vidyalaya, a semi-government school for underprivileged students located in Kharegaon, Kalwa near Thane. The school had been grappling with inadequate infrastructure, leading to various health issues among the children. Recognizing the importance of a safe, hygienic and positive learning environment, RDC Concrete stepped in to address these concerns ahead of the monsoon season.

The renovation efforts at Ganesh Vidyalaya were comprehensive and focused on addressing critical infrastructure needs. RDC Concrete installed a 1500-liter water tank to ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water for the students. Moreover, the installation of water purifiers further enhanced the water quality, safeguarding the health of the students. These measures will play a crucial role in reducing waterborne illnesses and ensuring the well-being of the school community.

In addition to addressing the water-related concerns, RDC Concrete repaired the existing desks, which were in a dilapidated condition, and also procured new ones to ensure comfortable seating for the students.