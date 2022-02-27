RD National college hosts the biggest media festival – Cutting Chai 2022

Cutting Chai 2022, the highlight of every mass media student from RD National college in Bandra concluded on February 18, celebrating the 15th year of the biggest media festival in Mumbai. The spark of this year's festival returned as it was held completely offline by following all the Covid rules and regulations. This year's theme for the cutting chai festival was more inclined towards spreading a wave of hope and positivity in the helpless times of covid. The Cutting chai team worked extremely hard and put up a show worth appreciating, their work needs to be praised as they went offline and started from the scratch.

The first day of the event started with lighting of the lamp by the chief guests, principal Dr. Neha Jagtiani and BMM coordinator Dr. Meghna Kothari. It was followed by various competitions that were based on subjects like advertising, art and video editing. The first day was concluded with a band event, that cheered up the crowd and many participants got a chance to showcase their musical and instrumental skills. At the end of the first day, the participants still continued chanting and cheering for their respective teams. The second day of the festival included main events such as Drama and Fashion show. These events were a treat to the eyes of the audience as they laughed and clapped for the performances. The second day also involved events like Radio, screenplay writing and photography.

The third and the last day, was the day that stole all the attention as the very successful Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had joined to promote his new movie 'Gehraiyaan'. His presence increased the enthusiasm of the audience. This day comprised of main events like Dance and Main film, and it ended with a closing speech by the BMM coordinator Dr. Meghna Kothari and the pillars of the Cutting chai festival, the Chairpersons and vice chairpersons. Lastly, prizes for all the events were distributed, the Terminators took home the trophy for the first place followed by team Jack Sparrow who won the second place.

The main goal of this festival was to celebrate the essence of mass media by inviting renowned colleges to participate. Cutting chai, is a festival, that sets the foundation for mass media students, gets them out of their comfort zone and makes them feel confident about themselves. At the end, Cutting Chai is not the end but the beginning for media students to explore and experience about the outside world of adventure and glamour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:16 PM IST