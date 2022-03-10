RCWA GC, CRPF Langjing, Imphal celebrates International Women Day

RCWA (Regional CRPF family Welfare Association) GC, CRPF, Langjing Imphal celebrated “International Women Day” today i.e. on 08/03/2022 with great enthusiasm and devotion. On the occasion many cultural programmes like Manipuri Laiharaoba and Leichal thirakliye Jagoi Dance, Kuki Dance, Thabal Chongba dance, Song competition and dance competition etc. A lecture also delivered by Pianu Chanu, NGO on International Women Day. Sita Devi, President, RCWA, GCCRPF, Langjingn Imphal was the Chief Guest of the Cultural Programme. All CWA members, families of Jawans, invited eminent ladies personality were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest Sita Devi, President, RCWA, GC CRPF, Langjing, Imphal addressed the gathering and shared regarding actions being taken for Women empowerment by RCWA with all and also delivered her valuable message to all women on the International Women Day. She told about empowerment and upliftment of women and enhanced their courage.

First of all, Nansita Devi, Dy. Commandant, (Secretary RCWA), Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal welcomed the Chief Guest and all wives Guest and also told about history of International Women Day and proposed vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to all.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:32 PM IST