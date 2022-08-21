Ravindra Kumar Tyagi joins POWERGRID as Director Operations

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as Director (Operations) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on 12th August’ 2022.

He has work experience of over 32 years in Power Transmission System, out of which over 26 years are in Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Substations and Transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in power sector such as POWERGRID and NTPC.

He has handled multi-disciplinary functions in various business segments of POWERGRID like Asset Management, Engineering, Business Development (domestic & abroad), Telecom, Load Despatch & Communication, NTAMC, Safety, DMS etc. Prior to this, he was Executive Director (North Eastern Region) in POWERGRID and has handled functions of Project Execution, Asset Management, Finance, Commercial and various other regional functions.

He is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College (P.E.C.), Chandigarh and has completed M.(Tech) in Energy Studies from IIT Delhi. Tyagi is a Fulbright Scholar from Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania, US.

Tyagi is representing India in many International technical committees for preparing various Technical Standards. He is Author of more than 50 technical papers which have been presented in National and International conferences.

He is Chairperson of International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE) National Study Committee C3 (Power System Environmental Performance), Indian representative in various CIGRE study groups on Power Transformers(A2) and Transmission & Distribution Equipment(A3). He is also a Member of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) TC122 (Standardization in the field of AC transmission for voltages exceeding 800kV) & IEC TC123 (Standardization of asset management practices in Power networks), Member of MT36 - representing India for preparation of International Standard, IEC62271-100 on EHV Circuit Breakers, Chairperson of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Committee, Electro-Technical Division (ETD) 53 on Standardization of the management of assets and member of ETD 48 on UHVAC Transmission System.

He was recently conferred with prestigious 1906 Award in Year 2022 for his exceptional contribution in International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) TC 122 towards development of IEC 63042 – Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHVAC) Transmission Systems. He was also honored with CIGRE Paris Award as Distinguished member for development of Technical Standards in the field of Transmission System in the Year 2018.