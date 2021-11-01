Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observed across NTPC operations

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer, observed ‘ Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ or ‘National Unity Day’ or across all its projects and stations on October 31, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At EOC , Noida the employees took the pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, administered by M S D Bhattamishra, ED (HR). M K Srivastav , ED (Engineering) and OK Murukadas, ED (PM) were present on the occasion.

Various activities like walkathon, cycle rallies, along with undertaking the pledge are being organised at NTPC stations to mark the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:17 PM IST