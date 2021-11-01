Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge on Central Railway

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary and administered the Rashtriya Ekta Divas pledge to officers and staff including RPF contingent on 31.10.2021 at Central Railway headquarters office at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Dadabhoy appealed to dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and to spread this message among their fellow countrymen.

Similar pledge was administered at all the five divisions and workshops on the Central Railway.

Earlier, he took salute from the RPF contingent of the Central Railway. Ajoy Sadani, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Central Railway, Principal Heads of Departments and other officers were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:13 PM IST