Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, MoSR, Coal and Mines flags off Chalisgaon – Dhule MEMU Train Service

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State of Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India has flagged off the Chalisgaon – Dhule MEMU Train service from Chalisgaon Railway station through Video link on December 13, 2021.

While addressing on the occasion Danveji said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though all the passenger services were suspended it was the Railway, maintained the supply chain of essential commodities throughout the country by operating freight and parcel trains. He further said that Railways are working in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership the Railways are transforming. The Railways undertook station redevelopment plans and soon the passengers will get the facilities at Railway stations similar to airports.

The Hon'ble Minister further added that Railways aimed to electrify the Indian Railways by 2023 which will help in maintaining our environment pollution free and eco-friendly. He also said that he felt very happy while inaugurating this MEMU service, because it was the need of small farmers and villagers, as it is the cheapest mode of transport as compared to other modes of transport.

Abdul Sattar, Guardian Minister, Dhule was present at Chalisgaon railway station. Dr. Subhash Bhamre and Unmesh Patil, Members of Parliament joined the Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways at New Delhi. Pradip Karpe, Mayor of Dhule, Smt. Ashalata Chavhan, President of Nagar Parishad Chalisgaon, Mangesh Chavhan, Member of Legislative Assembly and Divisional Railway Manager and other officers of Bhusaval Division were also present at Chalisgaon railway station. B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager Central Railway and other senior officers from Central Railway Headquarters joined the event from Mumbai through weblink.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager Central Railway welcomed all the dignitaries and others on this occasion. S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager Bhusaval Division presented the vote of thanks.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:19 PM IST