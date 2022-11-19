e-Paper Get App
Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, MoS Railways flags off the inaugural run of additional DEMU services between Ahmednagar and New Ashti

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India in the august presence of flagged off the inaugural run of additional DEMU services between Ahmednagar and New Ashti DEMU service from Ahmednagar Railway Station on November 17, 2022.

Members of Parliament, Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil, Dr. Pritam Munde, Members of Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Suresh Dhas, Babbanrao Paachpute, were present as Guests of Honour.

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil while addressing the gathering said that the additional DEMU services will ensure better connectivity to residents of the New Ashti-Ahmednagar belt and nearby areas. It will provide direct connectivity to Pune and Mumbai as the passengers can get the connecting train for 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the gathering and Neeraj Dohare, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, Central Railway gave vote of thanks.

