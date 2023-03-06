Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines holds a Review Meeting at Mumbai

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines held a Review Meeting on various railway issues in Navi Mumbai area. This included issues like facilities being provided at Digha railway station, cleanliness and repair works at various stations on Navi Mumbai suburban network.

The meeting was held in his camp office at Churchgate on 3.3.2023. On this occasion, Ganesh Naik, MLA, Sanjeev Naik, General Manager, Central Railway, NMMC Municipal Commissioner, CMD/MRVC, CMD/CIDCO and others were present.

Later, Danveji held another meeting with Konkan Railway officials regarding steps to be taken to tackle the issue of flooding at Mahad due to heavy rains, doubling work of Konkan Railway, promotion of One Station One Product, expeditious settlement of compensation to Project Affected Persons, etc. Pravin Darekar, Niranjan Davkhare, Prasad Lad, Ganpat Gaikwad, MLAs and CMD/Konkan Railway and others were present on the occasion.

