Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar inaugurates the 23rd National Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries

The 23rd National Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries organized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, was inaugurated on June 18, 2022, in Lonavala, Maharashtra, by Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, Member of Parliament, who presided as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

This year, the two-day National Conference, on the theme, Company Secretary – A Preferred Professional, is an extended celebration of the National PCS Day and is set to bring forth stimulating discussions and deliberations that will help Company Secretaries in Practice, explore their role further as enablers in building a sustainable, ethical, and socially beneficial economy.

Reminiscing his association with Company Secretaries, Chief Guest, Nimbalkar said, “Companies will not be able to operate without the advice and guidance of Company Secretaries. The Corporate Sector specially the Start-ups need their handholding. They are the ones taking the Indian Economy forward by ensuring good governance and keeping the hope and trust of investors afloat”.

Highlighting Employment, Practice and Academics as the three work areas of Company Secretaries, CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, the ICSI, gave a brief of the various initiatives taken by the ICSI to equip members and help them become a preferred professional. He talked about an array of opportunities opening up for Practicing Company Secretaries in the Non-Exclusive Area of Arbitration, Mediation and the likes.

Around 1400 delegates, 350 in person and over 1000 virtually, are attending the Conference which will witness the presence of eminent speakers and professionals deliberating on five insightful sessions through the two days:

Evolving Role of Company Secretaries in New India: Opportunities and Challenges

Strategic options for Practice in the New Decade

New Recognitions under SEBI Laws – Expectations and Challenges

Building Trust & Enabling Sustainability

Judicial Regulatory Perspective : Opportunities & Expectations

The Institute also released the following publications at the hands of the Chief Guest on the day:

Souvenir

Co-branded publication with Bharat Law House & Taxmann titled Companies Act, 2013 with Rules

FAQs on Valuation

Corporate Governance: From Compliance to Excellence (Handbook on best Practices)

CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI and other Council Members and were also present at the event.