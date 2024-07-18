 Ranjeet Mane, The Green Guardian: A Testament to Environmental Stewardship
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
During my daily commute I traversed the newly constructed four-lane road that connects Virar Mhada Colony to Nalasopara-Bhayender. What caught my attention was the noticeable absence of trees along a three-kilometer stretch. Motivated by concern, I reached out to local authorities about this issue, but unfortunately, my inquiries went unanswered.

Recognizing the potential for greening this barren stretch, I attempted to engage various authorities, but their interest was minimal. Undeterred by bureaucratic indifference, I was compelled by a deep-rooted sense of social responsibility and environmental conservation to take matters into my own hands. Through meticulous research, I identified low-cost tree planting techniques and collected seeds of Jamun, Karanj, Tamarind, and Almond. With the onset of the monsoon, I embarked on a mission to transform the desolate roadside and median into a thriving green corridor.

My efforts yielded remarkable results. Within a month, an impressive 80% of the seeds had germinated. I carefully nurtured these saplings, shielding them from weeds and inclement weather. As the dry season approached, I faced the challenge of sustaining the young trees. Resourcefully, I obtained water from nearby construction sites and diligently watered the plants every morning. This daily ritual was not merely a task; it was a source of personal rejuvenation and motivation.

Today, the once barren road is adorned with over 200 thriving trees, standing tall at two to three feet. This verdant transformation stands as a powerful symbol of environmental stewardship, showcasing the impact of individual initiative.

Inspired by this success, I am planting over 500 trees in this monsoon season. To amplify my efforts, I invite the community to join this impactful green movement as volunteers.

My journey underscores the transformative power of individual action and highlights the crucial role each of us plays in cultivating a culture of environmental consciousness. I urge everyone to transition from passive observers to active participants in building a sustainable future, one tree at a time.

