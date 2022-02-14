Ramanlal Patkar inaugurates Apar Industries' new Anganwadi building built under CSR

The newly constructed Anganwadi building at Manekpur in Umargam taluka under CSR activity by Apar industries was inaugurated by former minister and MLA of Umargam Legislative Assembly, Ramanlal Patkar. Courtesy of Apar Industries Sadar Bhawan was constructed under CSR.

KK Shetty, Assistant Vice President, Apar Industries, who was present on the occasion also took the responsibility of providing Anganwadi. Also school bags were given as gifts to the children. On this occasion, Jaladhi Ozha and other staff from Apar industries, Umargam Taluka Panchayat President Rameshbhai Dhangda, Taluka Development Officer Akshay Singh Rajput, Umargam Taluka BJP President Dilipbhai Bhandari, General Secretary Prakashbhai Patel, Taluka Panchayat Working President Chintanbhai Patel, Taluka Panchayat Members Dhanishaben Patel, Lalitaben Dumada Anganwadi sisters, rural workers were present.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:40 AM IST