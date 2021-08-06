Rama Kirloskar appointed as Joint MD of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) on August 3, in a regulatory filing announced the appointment of Rama Kirloskar, a fifth generation scion of the Kirloskar family, as the Joint Managing Director of the company. "She will lead the domestic small pumps division and valves business of the company. Alok Kirtoskar who has been based in London since 2012 is a Director on the Board of KBL and CEO of Kirloskar Brothers International BV, continues to head all the overseas businesses and leads many technology initiatives at the Company," KBL said in a regulatory filing. Rama Kirloskar is, notably, the daughter of KBL Chairman Sanjay Kirloskar. She is currently serving as the Managing Director of Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (KEPL), a joint venture between Japan's Ebara Corporation and KBL.